Collision caves in side of Gardnerville laundry

A vehicle missed the Gardnerville S Curve and drove into the side of one of the town's oldest structures.

The vehicle hit the side of the old Gardnerville Laundry, built in 1910, according to the Douglas County Assessor's Office.

Broadcast reports are that two people were taken for treatment as a result of the wreck.

Town officials have been working with the Nevada Department of Transportation to soften the curve, where large trucks often hop onto the sidewalk.