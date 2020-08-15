College hosts registration rallies

Receive the help and support you need to attend Western Nevada College for fall semester 2020 all in one visit at upcoming Registration Rallies on the Carson City and Fallon campuses.

From 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, outside the Bristlecone Building main entrance on the Carson City campus, WNC Student Services team members will be on hand to help individuals apply to the college, enroll in classes, schedule placement tests, receive counseling and financial aid information, as well as answer other questions about attending Western Nevada College.

One day later on Wednesday, there will be a Registration Rally on the Fallon campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Beck Library.

Students are reminded that face coverings are required on both campuses.

If you can’t make one of the rallies, the college’s Student Services is available to assist you during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A group of seasoned professors at Western Nevada College have some sage advice for new and returning students: Enroll in Strategies for Academic Success, EPY 150, class this fall.

You can thank them later when you have completed your college education and are a happily employed professional.

Essentially, what the course will do for students is set them up for success in higher education. It will help them learn how to learn.

But some may say, “We’ve had 13 years of elementary and secondary education before coming to college so we know what it takes to learn.”

Yes, but in EPY 150 there is an opportunity to gain more insight into what it takes to be successful in college courses and the chance to become more self-aware of what will make you a better learner.

Fall semester starts on Aug. 31.

To see class offerings for fall semester, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. For more information, phone 775-445-3000 (Carson City) or 775-423-7565 (Fallon).