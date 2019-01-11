College announces classes at Minden campus

Avoid the winter commute to Carson City and stay close to home for spring semester classes at Western Nevada College's Douglas campus in Minden.

The Douglas campus will resume serving students on Monday in preparation for the start of spring semester on Jan. 22.

To accommodate their busy schedules, individuals can choose to take classes in person or online at times they prefer.

For students who plan to work toward associate and bachelor degrees, there are English, math, history and science classes that could be taken to satisfy part of the general education requirements of those specific degrees.

Depending on the degree, Fundamentals of College Math (MATH 120) and Precalculus Math II (MATH 127) can satisfy math requirements. Fundamentals of College Math is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., while the precalculus class is available from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Introduction to Cell and Molecular Biology (BIOL 190) at 2:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays plus lab time, English Composition II (ENG 102) from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Introduction to Creative Writing (ENG 205) at 4 to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays also satisfy science and English requirements for those pursuing an associate degree.

Recommended Stories For You

Other popular classes, according to campus manager Jean Way, are U.S. History Since 1877 (HIST 102) on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and European Civilization Since 1648 (HIST 106) on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., as well as Introduction to Social Work (SW 101) from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Mondays and Introduction to Criminal Justice II (CRJ 102) from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Thursdays.

There are also a couple of math classes available to students who aren't ready for the higher-level courses: Elementary Algebra (MATH 95) meets from 4 to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Intermediate Algebra (MATH 96) convenes from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For those interested in art and music, there are several midweek classes available on campus.

Beginning and advanced watercolor classes (ART 127 and ART 227) are offered on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9:45. Music Appreciation is an option on Wednesday nights from 7 to 9:45 when students will analyze styles and forms of music from the Middle Ages through the 20th century and discuss musical instruments and major composers.

For more information, phone 775-782-2413. For a complete listing of classes offered on the Douglas campus and online, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/#douglas.

Anyone planning to attend for the first time, should first apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.