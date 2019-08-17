Code change factor in building permit bulge

Nearly 46 percent of the home building permits applied for in the first half of 2019 were pulled in June.

With a code change pending as of July 1, 63 of the 137 building permits were listed as single-family dwellings, according to the Douglas County website.

An analysis of the single-family dwelling permits for the year showed only 31 were pulled in July, with 19 of those going to Tahoe Beach Club.

In the first half of the year, 467 homes sold, according to the Douglas County Assessor figures released on Tuesday.

Those sales lag behind the 476 homes sold in the first half of 2018. The total number of homes sold in 2018 was 1,023.

In Carson Valley, the median sales price of a home was $425,000 in the second quarter of 2019. That’s up from $407,500 from the first quarter of this year.

The median home price of a Lake Tahoe home was $900,000 in the second quarter. That’s up from $850,000 in the first quarter.

Of the top 10 assessed properties in Douglas County six are at Lake Tahoe.

Caesar’s Entertainment, owner of both Harvey’s and Harrahs in Stateline, has property worth $78.3 million, according to the Assessor’s Office.

Beach Club is the No. 6 most valuable property, with an assessed value of $16.68 million.

The development, which is expected to be the major revenue generator for the Stateline redevelopment district, didn’t appear in the top 10 until January 2018.

Douglas’s County’s total tax roll is $3.35 billion, up from $3.09 billion as of July 1, 2018.

Figures from the Assessor’s Office were delayed this summer while they migrated to new database software as a result of the current database software provider going out of business after nearly 40 years.

Douglas County will be the ninth of 14 Nevada counties to migrate to the new software.

Anyone experiencing difficulties with the new software should call the office at 775-782-9830.