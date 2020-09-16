CoCoMoes Tip-A-Cop raises $8,849 for Special Olympics

On Sept. 11, Douglas County Sheriff’s personnel, in collaboration with CoCoMoes Qnique Eats, raised a total of $8,849 at Tip-A-Cop.

Deputies assisted Special Olympians serve take-out to members of the public. Tip-A-Cop is an annual fundraiser which helps to benefit the Douglas County local Special Olympics chapter.

“We want to thank CoCoMoes for going above and beyond to provide the take-out option at this year’s event,” said Scott Turek. “This option allowed us to still host the event with COVID restrictions in place and the athletes were able to pair with DCSO to provide a safe and fun event.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and Special Olympians were on hand to help with getting food orders ready for pick-up, delivery, and fostering good community togetherness. CoCoMoes Qnique Eats donated 50 percent of all food orders, and all tips generated by Sheriff’s Office and the athlete servers.

“We want to thank CoCoMoes for their continued support to Special Olympics and the Douglas County community at-large,” Coverley said. “Ben and Amber Larimer and their staff have opened their doors to host Tip-A-Cop for 2 years now, and we appreciate everything they do to help make this a success. We received amazing community support and would like to thank everyone for coming out and donating.”