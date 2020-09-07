Coast Guard boards charter boat on Emerald Bay cruise for violations

The 48-foot pleasure craft Cirque at Lake Tahoe on Sunday after a Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe 29-foot Response Boat-small crew terminated its voyage for multiple safety violations. The Cirque was escorted to Tahoe Keys Marina.

Seaman Ryan Estrada/U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it terminated the voyage of a charter vessel near Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe on Sunday for allegedly operating illegally.

A Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew boarded the 48-foot pleasure craft, Cirque, with 19 passengers aboard and allegedly discovered the following violations:

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100 (a) for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection

Violation of 46 C.F.R 15.401(a) for not having an individual with an appropriate license

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 170.120 for failure to have a valid stability letter

“The Coast Guard will aggressively pursue any operator who is putting their customers at risk by operating outside these critical safety requirements,” said Lt. Andrew Cole, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco’s lead investigating officer. “We urge anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel to ask to see the Merchant Mariner Credential of the vessel operator to verify their captain is properly credentialed by the Coast Guard.”

People looking for a chartered boat ride for more than six passengers should ask the boat captain questions regarding their compliance with Coast Guard regulations. Any boat carrying passengers for hire are required to hold a Coast Guard license and meet minimum safety standards. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted to carry up to six passengers for hire under Coast Guard regulations. Owners and operators of illegal charter boats can face civil penalties for illegal passenger for-hire operations.