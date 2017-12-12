Club lights up Main Street with 48-foot Christmas tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Carson Valley, everywhere you look lights and decorations are hung from light posts and businesses, illuminating the Valley with holiday cheer.

One decoration stands 48-feet tall at the "Welcome to Gardnerville-Minden" sign along Highway 395. The Christmas tree was put up by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club recently.

Carson Valley Active 20-30 member Kory Swift said the group has been putting up the tree for at least 20 years.

"I've been with them for about five years and it's been a tradition for as long as I know," he said. "We like to do it just to contribute and get involved with the community."

Swift said the club could not have put up the tree without help from the community.

"Battle Born Tree services provided it, Connelly Crane helped haul it and the Nevada Department of Forestry Department of Corrections helped with the man power and all of their help was greatly appreciated," he said. "It was a blast putting it up and decorating it."

The tree shines red, white and blue with orchard flowers and red ribbons.

"We just wanted to give a little recognition and let the town know we're out there and staying active. We're contributing to the holidays and we're happy to do it."

According to the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club website, the club is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children in the Carson Valley through fundraising and hands-on events while providing personal leadership skills to its members.

"We recently donated 25 Thanksgiving dinners to the food closet and are helping with Project Santa," Swift said. " We do what we can for the kids of the Valley and anywhere else our services are needed."

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 meets 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the old jail building behind the French Bar in Gardnerville. Information, visit carsonvalley2039.com.