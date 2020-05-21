Clerk says Park 2500 petition fails spot check

A booth in the waning days of gathering signatures for the petition to place a development agreement with Park Cattle Holdings on the ballot.

Kurt Hildebrand

A petition to place a development agreement with Park Cattle Holdings on the November ballot has been determined to be insufficient.

The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office found that only 84.4 percent of 500 signatures in a random sample were valid, The Record-Courier learned on Thursday.

Under Nevada law, if a random sample shows that less than 90 percent of 500 signatures are invalid, then the petition is insufficient.

Of the 500 signatures checked in the first week, 78 were rejected. Of those, an entire page of 51 signatures were found invalid because because one of the pages was not properly notarized, which is a requirement under the law.

“The clerk’s office recognizes the absence of the notary stamp was likely an inadvertent error,” Clerk Treasuer Kathy Lewis said, “however Nevada law requires strict compliance and no discretion is given to allow the petitioner’s committee an opportunity to cure or correct the defect prior to the certificate or insufficiency being issued.”

On Wednesday, the committee is seeking an official review by Douglas County commissioners, but no review has been scheduled.

According to the Clerk’s Office 27 of the 2,868 signatures turned in on May 11 were found to be invalid for other reasons, including eight where voters signed after the page was notarized and 14 where a signature didn’t match.

According to documents provided to The Record-Courier by the clerk’s office, the circulator was Redevelopment Agency No. 2 petitioner Dave Maxwell and the notary public was petition organizer Jeanne Shizuru.

Shizuru is Douglas County Commissioner Dave Nelson’s wife. Nelson is seeking re-election to the District 1 seat.

The petition was filed in mid-December and the six-month deadline passed last week.

Gathering signatures was hampered by the coronavirus lockdown that occurred over the last two months of the drive.

The petition is also being challenged in Douglas County District Court because attorneys for Park Cattle claim the commissioners action was administrative and not subject to the referendum process, according to the Nevada Constitution.