Clerk announces in-person voting locations

Four polling places will be open across Douglas County for the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Douglas County Clerk-Treasuer’s Office will have voting booths at the Douglas County Community Center, the Washoe Tribe Community Center, the Kahle Community Center and the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center on Election Day.

Early voting is expected to start 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.

Early in-person voting at the community center, located at 1329 Waterloo Lane, will continue 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30. An election tent at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden will be open for voters to request a mailed ballot or pick up a replacement ballot. Voters may also drop off ballots at the tent and at polling locatins instead of mailing them.

Official ballots will be mailed out to every active voter in Douglas County. As of July 31, there were 36,015 active voters in the county. The 5,625 inactive voters may confirm their registration by visiting govotedouglas.com.

Countywide races include District Judge Tod Young, who is facing challenger Caren Cafferata-Jenkins.

Topaz Ranch Estates Republican Mark Gardner is facing Libertarian Charles Holt for the county commission district 3 seat.

Johnson Lane residents Tony Magnotta and Yvonne Wagstaff are vying for longtime School Board Trustee Karen Chessel’s Area 1 seat. Tahoe residents Larry Sidney and Doug Englekirk are seeking the Area 3 seat being vacated by Keith Byers.

The East Fork Fire Protection District board has two races with appointed District 1 trustee Terry Faff facing retired firefighter John Bellona. Steven Mihelic and Michael Sommers are seeking the District 5 seat.