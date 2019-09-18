Class of ‘62 shares memories at Dangberg Ranch

Members of the Douglas County High School graduating class of 1962 will share their memories of Carson Valley in the 1950s and 1960s at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

Carson Valley has always been a close-knit community. Of the original 35 graduating students, 21 are still living, many of whom have remained in Carson Valley.

Graduates of the Douglas High School Class of 1962 continue to meet regularly, explaining that they are good friends who enjoy reminiscing.

During their presentation, several of the graduates will share their memories of growing up in Carson Valley, and discuss how local, national and world events impacted their daily lives.

“This presentation will be a warm and wonderful way to visit Carson Valley during a time when many of us did not live here,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

This event is free to attend. Please bring your own seating to all events and no pets allowed – service animals only.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the event for anyone who would like an introduction to the park’s history.

