Class of 2019 meets the world

Douglas High School Valedictorian Jump Start Emily Ann Hillman, Jump Start Salutatorian Caitlin Louise Camara, Douglas High Salutatorian Jamie Crichton Harrison and Valedictorian Brianna Michelle Mooney-Bennett at the school on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

An estimated 355 Douglas High School graduates had better hang onto their mortarboards at what promises to be a blustery ceremony today.

Douglas High School’s valedictorian was attending rival Carson High until her senior year.

Brianna Michelle Mooney-Bennett, 18, moved back to Minden after a distinguished career in the capital that led her to be named a National Merit Scholar semi-finalist last fall.

She said she has participated in choir for most of her life and is in the National Honor Society.

She works part-time in Kohl’s in Carson City and plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, to major in neuroscience.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Douglas High’s salutatorian Jamie Crichton Harrison has a pronounced English accent.

The 17-year-old Minden resident was born in London and moved to Lake Tahoe with his parents when they started their own firm.

Harrison plans to be in England next year for an internship with the tech consulting firm Extensia.

The following year he’ll be back in the states attending the University of California, Berkeley, where he plans to study cognitive science and something in the financial or business field.

While he was at Douglas he participated in the Nevada Youth Legislature, where he represented Douglas County.

He said it allowed him to learn more about government and that the youth passed several measures.

Along with Douglas High School’s first Jump Start graduating class came its first Jump Start valedictorian and salutatorian.

Jump Start Valedictorian Emily Ann Hillman, 18, plans to attend Utah State to study aviation.

A Lake Tahoe native, she’s done four years of cross country as well as three years on the Douglas High Ski Team and two years on the dive team.

A Gardnerville resident, Hillman is a recipient of the Minden Soaring Club’s scholarship as well as an associate of arts at Western Nevada College.

Carson Valley native Caitlin Louise Camara, 17, is the Jump Start salutatorian. She plans to attend the University of Nevada, pursuing a degree in science, which is what she received her associates degree in from Western Nevada College.

Camara played soccer, and received the state title at the Nevada Elks State Soccer Shoot in 2011 at age 9. She played on the Carson Valley Quakes U-12 Girls Soccer Team.

She played soccer for her first two years at Douglas but gave it up to focus on her college studies.

She said she would recommend students consider participating in the Jumpstart program if they’re going to college.

“It is hard sometimes, but I would recommend it; get a jumpstart on your degrees,” she said.

Camara is a member of the National Honor Society.

Douglas High School registrar Anita Ovard said those attending graduation should be prepared for warm temperatures at first, and then cooler temperatures after the sun goes down.

“It is a great event,” she said. “The culmination of 13 years of learning knowledge and life.”