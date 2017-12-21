Churches harmonize Christmas meaning

"Oh Come All Ye Faithful," and "Silent Night" will be heard at more than a dozen Douglas County churches this weekend in preparation for Christmas.

Services provide an opportunity to reflect on what Christmas is about and coming together to celebrate.

"It's just a holy week," said Patti Meath, a volunteer at St. Gall Catholic Church. "Sunday (Christmas Eve) is the last day of Advent, so we're bringing a close to that. This is also the day of our Lord's birth so we are treating it as such."

High Sierra Fellowship will offer communion with a special choir performing Christmas songs under a candle lit service.

"It's a very warm feeling and peaceful service," High Sierra Fellowship Secretary Meaghan Hall said.

Christmas Eve Services

Calvary Chapel Carson Valley, 1004 Dresslerville Road Gardnerville; 9 a.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 N. Sunridge Drive, Carson City; 6 p.m.

Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville; 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. candlelight service 6 p.m.

Christ Presbyterian Church, 1436 Industrial Way, Gardnerville; 6:30 p.m., candlelight service

Crossroads Nazarene, 1788 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville; 7-8 p.m., bell choir/lantern parade

Fountainhead Foursquare Church, 3690 Highway 395, Carson City; 5-6 p.m.

Genoa Community Church, 182 Nixon St., Genoa; 10 a.m. traditional service, 7 p.m. Christmas service

Grace Community Church, 2320 Heybourne Road, Minden; 9 a.m. Sunday school, 6:30 p.m.

High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St., Minden; 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Rd., Carson City; 4 and 5:30 p.m.

LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden; 6:30 p.m. today, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville; Christmas Eve 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish) and 10 p.m., midnight (candlelight service) Sunday.

Shadow Mountain, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville; 10:30 a.m. tradtional service, 4 p.m. Christmas service with communion and candlelight

Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 Highway 395, Carson City; 5 and 8 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville; 9:30 a.m. traditional, 4:30 p.m. contemporary service, 6:30 p.m. traditional, candlelight services

Valley Christian Fellowship, 1352 Highway 395, Gardnerville; 6 p.m.

Christmas Day services

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 N. Sunridge Drive, Carson City; 10 a.m. and noon (Spanish)

Fountainhead Foursquare Church, 3690 Highway 395, Carson City; 5-6 p.m.

St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville; 8 and 10:30 a.m.