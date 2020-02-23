Chukar Club fundraiser March 7

Tickets are available for the 34th annual Carson Valley Chukar Club Foundation fundraiser on March 7.

Fundraising Chairman and former Sheriff Ron Pierini said the organization has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to enhance wildlife and opportunities for hunters and wildlife enthusiasts.

In 2019, the club funded monitoring of the greater sage grouse, supporting the youth fishing derby, hunter safety and other programs and working on rehabilitation projects statewide.

“After this year’s fundraiser, the board of directors will again approve other great projects,” Pierini said. “Our board members are volunteers, and all monies raised are spent directly on wildlife projects.”

The event will be 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, and will feature tri-tip, homemade beans and salad.

Rifles, shotguns, fishing equipment and wildlife artwork will be among the raffle and auction items available.

Tickets may be purchased through March 6 at http://www.chukarclub.com through PayPal. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Participants must be at least 16 years old and smoking is prohibited in the pavilion.