Chukar club event raises $96,000

An all-time high $96,000 was raised on March 3 during the 32nd annual Carson Valley Chukar Club fundraiser at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

"That's the highest total in 32 years," said Ron Pierini, who serves as fundraising chairman. "Last year we were so excited to get $94,000, so this just seems to keep growing."

Between 500 and 600 people turned out for the event, which featured dinner as well as items distributed during raffles and auctions.

"It was great, just a great environment," Pierini said. "It's a lot of work, but on the other hand, I think we're making a positive impact, especially for northwestern Nevada."

He went on to point out that a portion of funds raised assist with various Nevada Department of Wildlife preservation projects. The money is also used to help such youth activities as hunter safety classes and the annual Kids' Fishing Derby.

"It doesn't sound like a lot of money, but what we do is match that with Pittman-Robertson money (Pittman–Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937) the Department of Wildlife has," Pierini said. "If we come up $25, they'll come back and give us $100 (matching funds) … and that's an 11 percent excise tax that was put in on guns and ammunition and it goes into the federal department of wildlife to do projects."

Recommended Stories For You

Many of the chukar club fundraiser attendees every year are people who have never missed the event. Some travel from Fallon, Dayton, Reno, and California. The objective of the event is to attract the average hunter, Pierini explained.

"We really want to reach out to people who really want to make a difference," he said. "Our event costs $30 a ticket for your dinner, and then you can pick whatever raffle or auction items you wish to do. I think people really want to do things, but they may not have a lot of money to do something for wildlife. Even if it's a small amount, they did something, and I think they feel better about it."