Christmas tree recycling open

Time to recycle Christmas trees in Carson Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand

When the needles on those lovely Christmas tree branches begin to fall, it’s time to bid it adieu.

In Carson Valley, residents may leave their tree along with their garbage next week and it will be picked up on regular trash day. Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.

Otherwise, Valley residents can drop their trees off across from Lampe Park on Waterloo Lane through Jan. 29. The drop-off is sponsored by the Douglas County Parks Department and Bently Enterprises.

Trees were a popular decoration during this 2020 Christmas, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

“So far this holiday season, we are seeking an increase in Christmas tree purchases across the state,” state spokesman Mike Osborn said. “Each of these trees can serve a second life by benefitting and beautifying the environment around us.”

Trees will be processed into mulch and used for a variety of park weed abatement programs across the county.

Fire danger is another good reason to get the Christmas tree out of the house.

Needles falling off when you grab them or branches snapping in your hands are good signs that the tree is ready to go.