Christmas tree recycling begins

Time to recycle Christmas trees in Carson Valley.

Twas the days after Christmas and time to start thinking about taking down the decorations.

One of those, drying out in the corner and now bereft of presents, is that faithful Christmas tree that made spirits bright.

Starting today, Douglas County residents may drop off Christmas trees for recycling across from Lampe Park. The drop-off will be open until Jan. 24. Douglas Disposal also will pick up trees left out with the trash Jan. 6-10. If it’s bigger than 6 feet, cut it in half.

Remove ornaments, lights, tinsel and any nails that might be in the tree.

Trees are mulched and used in Douglas County parks.

