Christmas star

Mathhew 2:2 "Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worshiphim." NIV

Christmas trees are beautiful to look at. Most of them are adored with onaments and in some cases little gifts. The belief in the U.S. is that Santa Claus will visit homes, coming down through the chimney and putting presents below the tree. If children are really good he might also put gifts in stockings on the mantle. Christmas lights are another beautiful sight during the holidays. You know it is about Christmas when decorations are lighting up all around you. In spite of all the decorations, the star at the top of the tree is typically the one that stands out the most.

Christmas has become all about giving and receiving gifts and in many cases an opportunity to buy items on sale. Despite all the noise you hear about Christmas, do you really understand and remember the true meaning of Christmas in your hearts this year? People usually look forward to the gifts at the bottom of the Christmas tree and forget about the star at the top.

The star reminds us of the birth of Jesus Christ the Prophet Balaam prohesied about the birth of Jesus Christ. He said there shall come a Star of Jacob. Jesus Christ is the bright monring star.

By the birth of Jesus Christ in our hearts a star raises in the east to bring eternal salavation to mankind.

Like the wise men rejoiced with exceeding reat joy, every man in this world recieves the same great joy when Jesus Christ come s into your hearts as the bright and morning star all darkeness will go and brightnes will come.

The star that leads the wise man is before you. Are you facing difficulties? Hand over your situation to God and he wil fight for you. The battle belongs to the Lord.

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shulder: and his name shall be called Wonderfule, Cousnselor,, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace. Isiah 9:6 NIV.

Pastor Ron Carter of Topaz Community Open Bible Church is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.