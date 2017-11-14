Chief appraiser will run for assessor

Chief Deputy Appraiser Dion Etchegoyhen announced Tuesday that she is seeking the office of Douglas County assessor.

A 1978 Douglas High School graduate, she was hired by Assessor Barbara Byington in 1999.

Etchegoyhen, 57, is the daughter of former Douglas High School Principal Jerome Etchegoyhen and sister to former County Commissioner Jacques Etchegoyhen.

The Minden resident attended schools in Douglas County from kindergarten, and studied business administration at the University of Nevada, Reno.

She has been an appraiser for 20 years working in the private sector before joining the assessor's office.

She is certified by the state in both real and personal property appraisals.

"She has vast experience in appraising some of the most complicated properties in the county," according to her announcement. "She proudly desires to follow a family history of more than 50 combined years of public service to Douglas County."

Her grown children and two grandchildren have returned to Douglas County from Las Vegas, Florida and India.