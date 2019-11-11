Chautauqua features famed Genoa figures

Chautauqua characters Snowshoe Thompson, Lillian Virgin and Anna Harris return to Genoa 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Genoa Town Hall.

This Chautauqua event features Genoa residents of the past. Chautauquans include Steve Hale as Snowshoe Thompson, the legendary “Mailman of the Sierra,” Kim Harris as Lillian Virgin, the originator of the Genoa Candy Dance and DebiLynn Smith as Anna Harris, early Genoa pioneer business owner.

The ensemble presentation will highlight the lives of these pioneers as well as memories of Snowshoe Thompson and his lasting legacy in Carson Valley.

In addition to the Chautauqua performances, music will be provided by singer, songwriter and story teller Richard Blair. A Truckee resident, Blair has written numerous songs about the history of the surrounding area.

A no-host bar will be provided by the Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization, along with appetizers provided by Bella Vita Catering from 5-6 p.m. Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will also be offered as part of the evening’s activities.

The requested donation at the door is $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Cash, or checks made payable to FOST will be accepted, but no credit cards. This is an open seating event.

The legendary “Snowshoe” Thompson, carried mail between Placerville and Genoa for 20 years, twice a month during the winters between 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know as “skis.”

To RSVP or for more information, contact Sue Knight at 775-315-7777 or Kim Harris at 775-220-0605. The Genoa Town Hall is located at 2287 Main St.

This event is presented by the Genoa-based Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization.