Chase Bank ribbon cutting Tuesday

While it officially opened to the public last week, an open house and ribbon cutting for the new Chase Bank in Gardnerville is Tuesday.

The 10 branch employees were all local hires, according to a bank spokeswoman.

The bank is located on the former site of the Westerner Hotel at Highway 395 and Lampe Lane.

The branch will offer traditional banking services, Chase Private Client, business banking and services for more complex needs, like consumer lending and advice. Customers also have access to the latest ATMs that can perform more than 70 percent of teller transactions.

A drive-up ATM and an ATM in the vestibule will be available 24 hours a day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.