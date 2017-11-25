Charles Muench opens 3rd holiday art show

Charles Muench will be opening his Ruhenstroth neighborhood studio in Gardnerville to the public for his annual Holiday Studio Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2-3.

He will be displaying an assortment of new paintings and limited edition Giclee prints on canvas. He will also be unveiling his largest Sierra painting to date — Trail's Reward.

All work is available at the show and online through his website.

Muench also will be featuring a wall of — "Big Little Paitings"

"Twelve 6" x 8" framed paintings with big concepts," Muench said. "These are not dashed off studies. They are finished paintings on a small scale, created over several sessions with multiple layers of paint for texture and depth. I enjoy the challenge of creating significant words on a small scale. I strive for the same brush quality of my large work- with all the impasto, glazes and crumbly bits. Many of the paintings feature views familiar to those living in the region. The sheep herd off of 395 in Gardnerville and the ever watchful donkey are icons of the south valley.

My wife nicknamed the donkey Pedro. Summer hikes up to Lake Winnemucca to view the fireworks display of wildflowers resulted in a painting for the show.

Recommended Stories For You

The great snow storms of 2017 was the inspiration for After the Storm- Virginia City. This painting is an example of the depth and detail that can be achieved on a small scale while still allowing for texture and brush quality. It is truly a challenge and a joy to create these big little paintings."

For more information, 265-4454 or http://www.charlesmuench.com.