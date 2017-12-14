Changing Post Offices throughout Nevada

Here's a book you should know about. "A Postal Journey: Discovering Nevada Through Its Post Offices," written by local artist and musician, Nancy Raven, is a one-of-a-kind resource. Upon moving to Nevada, Raven wanted to learn more about her new home state. After reading an article mentioning how many old post offices were closing, she set out to visit and photograph them before they were gone.

You may meet the author this Saturday at a book signing from 10 a.m.-noon at Copeland Gallery, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden. An exhibit of Raven's work is also on display there from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday now through Jan.1.

Her state adventures exploring the state began in 2010, when she mapped out where each post office was located starting with Gardnerville, Genoa, Zephyr Cove and Washoe. Raven ended up covering at least 5,000 miles for a total of 17 different trips during a two-year period.

Local area mail carriers were of help locating the old post office buildings that had been replaced with new, and many residents in the various cities she visited enthusiastically shared their personal stories.

"A Postal Journey: Discovering Nevada Through Its Post Offices," can be purchased in time for Christmas locally at Copeland Gallery (see address above), GadZooks, 1492 Highway 395 No. 104, Gardnerville; and the Copeland Gallery, 1572 Highway 395, Unit A, Minden. The book is also available at Reno's "Buy Nevada First, Gift Shop & Visitor Center," 4001 S. Virginia St.; and the Nevada State Museum, 600 North Carson St., Carson City or order online, lizardsrockmusic.com.

Monthly Diabetes Support Group

Diabetes can seem overwhelming, but with education and support from family, friends and others with diabetes, you can live a healthy life. No reservations are required for meetings held on the second Thursday of each month from 5-6 p.m., at the Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Pkwy, Suite 250, Carson City or the third Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville.

Animal Rehabilitation Basics

Here is your last chance this year to learn how animal rehabilitation can benefit your beloved pets. The two-hour class covers how to help pets regain mobility, increase strength, and prevent injury. Simple steps to improve their lives and several exercises that can be done at home are taught. The next class is Dec. 20 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, Gardnerville. The instructor is Dawn Gleason, Veterinarian and the cost is $20. Pre-registration is appreciated but not mandatory. Call 78-5500, ext. 1 to reserve your spot.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.