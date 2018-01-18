Change a Pet’s Life Day is January 24

In 2009 this date was set aside to draw attention to the many homeless pets in our communities and encourage pet adoption. Not only is changing a pet's life easy to do, but it's also an act that will give back a hundredfold. Many shelters across the U.S. participate by offering reduced adoption rates, and there are various things you can do to participate.

Here are some ways to celebrate Change a Pet's Life Day:

There are beautiful, loving animals waiting for you right now. Out of all of those millions, there is one just perfect for you. If you aren't looking for a new pet at this time, please encourage friends to adopt rather than purchase. Remember, when you adopt or foster one pet, you save a second one too, because you make room for another to be rescued.

It's a new year, so consider changing your own pet's life with a new routine or activity. Start an agility or obedience class or walk a new trail. Build your cat a cat tree house or "catio." See https://www.thisoldhouse.com/how-to/how-to-build-catio to do it yourself.

Check out Douglas Animal Welfare Group, "DAWG" for information on local cats and dogs available for adoption or see website dawgrescue.com. There you will find details about "DAWG," the animal care and fundraising organization serving the Douglas County Animal Shelter in Gardnerville. You can become involved in this non-profit group of enthusiastic volunteers who walk dogs, join in fundraising events, and do work in the community to improve the lives of unwanted animals. You'll also find photos of available pets and copies of "DAWG Unleashed" the group's quarterly newsletter and information on how to join in this worthwhile effort. Or call DAWG at 267-7325. The animals thank you.

Ever wonder what's been going on behind closed doors?

On Jan. 28. from 1-3 p.m., the Douglas County Historical Society will formally dedicate the opening of its newest exhibit, the "Tahoe Room," at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville. It is on the main floor of the museum replacing the former wild animal room. More than a year in coming, the exhibit features a tribute to the Glenbrook Inn, Snowshoe Thompson, and other historical icons from Lake Tahoe. It also houses the newly relocated and expanded Van Sickle Research Library. Free admission and complimentary refreshments.

The CVMCC is open Mon.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 7-17, and free for kids 6 and under, no charge for DCHS members. The museum is closed on all federal holidays and most weekends except the first Saturday of each month when admission is free. The next "First Saturday Family Day" is Feb. 3, when Evelyn Yonkers will present a Valentine's Day cookie decorating demonstration. Doors open at noon, program runs from 1- 3 p.m. The class fee is $8. to the general public and $5 for members. Enroll early — space is limited. Call 782-2555 or see historicnv.org.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com