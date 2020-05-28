Chance weather will cool off next week

Lake Tahoe recently on a sunny day.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

It’s going to be hot on Friday, but nowhere near the 98-degree high temperature Minden experienced 110 years ago.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be 92 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms late Friday night and mostly cloudy skies.

Records have been kept for the Douglas County seat since 1906, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 80 degrees on Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe was sufficient to exceed the old record of 79 set in 1983.

No records were broken in Carson Valley this week as residents experienced the first 90-degree days of 2020.

Minden officially hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, which was well short of the 95-degree record set in 2003.

The high hit 89 on Monday, within a degree of the 90-degree record set in 1986.

Forecasters are tentatively predicting a low pressure system could bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers Saturday through next week.

However, high pressure can be stubborn and it’s possible it will deflect the forecast low.

“Confidence in any model solution is low at this time, given the notoriously difficult nature of trying to forecast potential cut-off lows,” forecasters said on Thursday.

The forecast calls for highs in the low 70s through Wednesday.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the Nevada deserts which could see temperatures up to 100 degrees Friday through next week.

The National Weather Service issued the outlook calling for high temperatures on Friday to approach record levels with most places hitting 90 degrees or hotter.

Strong gusty winds and low humidity could lead to critical fire weather with a fire weather watch issued for Esmeralda and Nye counties.