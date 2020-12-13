Chance of snow increases tonight as rain-snow mix falls in Carson Valley

Kingsbury Grade has a coat of snow on Sunday morning.

Nevada Department of Transportation

A burst of precipitation on Sunday morning coated Kingsbury Grade with snow and brought a rain-snow mix to Carson Valley.

The snow level is expected to rise from 5,500 to 6,600 feet around 9 a.m. today.

This is the second blast of weather after Friday night’s storm brought only a little moisture to Carson Valley and the Sierra.

Motorists travelling Kingsbury Grade and Spooner Summit to be prepared for slick conditions, a Douglas County deputy reported.

Road controls are in effect on Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe from Spooner Junction to Stateline. It’s likely road controls will be implemented over Kingsbury Grade shortly.

There’s a chance the storm will bring around a half-inch of snow to Carson Valley tonight.

“The main window to see snow impacts in the valleys will begin this evening as snow levels quickly drop to most valley floors behind a cold front,” National Weather Service Reno forecasters said in a statement issued at 6 a.m.

More gusty winds are expected this afternoon, with a possibility of 50 mph winds along the Highway 395 corridor.