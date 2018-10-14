Cemetery tour highlights voices from the past

The Douglas County Historical Society has teamed with the Mottsville cemetery to present this year's cemetery tour 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Offered annually, this family-friendly tour brings life to the Carson Valley's rich and varied history and has become a favorite fall tradition since it was first offered more than two decades ago.

Guides will lead groups of visitors throughout the Mottsville cemetery while providing a history of the grounds and of some of the locals buried there. Along the way, historical characters in period dress will deliver in-depth talks about notable Carson Valley residents and events from over the past several centuries.

Specially featured this year will be Chesnel Desisle, an early settler from Maine, and Flora Biaggi, one of four sisters who joined the Marines together in 1943 during WWII.

Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes to navigate the rough and hilly terrain, and bring a flashlight. Tours will depart every 20 minutes, with the final tour leaving at 6:15 p.m.

The tours align with the DCHS mission, which "seeks to enrich lives by preserving and collecting local history and making it accessible to our communities and visitors."

Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at the cemetery gate or in advance at the DCHS office located in the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Hwy 395 N in Gardnerville. Donations to the cemetery are also welcome.

To get to the Mottsville cemetery, travel west on Mottsville Lane and turn right on Old Foothill Road (just before the stop sign that leads west up Kingsbury Grade). Travel north on Old Foothill Road until you see the cemetery on the left. Park outside the gate. Signs guiding visitors to the cemetery tour will be posted along the way.

For more information, call the DCHS at 775-782-2555 or visit historicnv.org.