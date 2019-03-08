Celebrating women in history

Women's History Month is by presidential proclamation a celebration of women's many accomplishments. It is an entire month set aside to honor women's contributions in American history when, we take the time to look back and honor achievements of women through history and the vast strides made by them today. Women are celebrated in all areas and fields of endeavor.

Locally the Douglas County Historical Society will honor six local women who have made contributions to the quality of life here in the Carson Valley at a program entitled, is "Women in History Remembering Project." Doors open at 1 p.m., on March 23 at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 1344 Hwy. 395, N., Gardnerville, and the program begins at 2 p.m., admission is free. Leading up to this event is an ongoing exhibit of four women from the past which opened at the Douglas County Library, Minden Branch, on March 1. You are invited to take the time to get acquainted with these ladies and see some of the artifacts connected with each of them. They include Native American, Susie Dick, a basket maker; Anna Neddenriep Dressler, a native of Carson Valley and well-known rancher, along with her husband Fred; Anna Norgaard Harris Behrman, born in Denmark, came to America and married Maurice (Mose) Harris and settled in Genoa for a time; and Lois Brooks Hailey, a beloved music teacher at the Minden School.

For information, contact Linda Reid at 782-8210 or the DVM&CC, 782-2555.

Douglas County Dems

On March 12, environmental advocates from across the state will join forces in Carson City to lobby their legislators and fight for conservation priorities. This is an opportunity to show our solidarity and strength in the belief that all Nevadans deserve clean water, clean air, access to our public lands, and a prosperous, clean energy future.

Members of the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus and the Douglas County Dems are encouraged to join in the Conservation Lobby Day and help drive environmental progress. The hope is to have representation from all 63 districts to make sure every legislator knows how important these issues are. For information, call Christi Cabrera, 200-4155 or email christianarcabrera@gmail.com.

Sierra Nevada Republican Women

Don't miss the annual SNRW St. Patrick's Day feast at St. Gall Catholic Church on March 17. Enjoy a delicious corned beef and cabbage meal prepared by the Douglas High School Culinary Arts Dept. and served by our local elected officials. You won't want to miss this once a year fun-filled evening. Sen. James Settelmeyer will conduct a live auction featuring an 18-bottle electric wine refrigerator, fine wines, gorgeous gift baskets and much more. $35 a person, doors open at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar and dinner is served at 6 p.m. Get your tickets this week online at sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com. Call Barbara McRoberts 267-0025 with questions or to reserve tickets by telephone.

