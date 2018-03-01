Celebrate the wearin’ of the green

Sierra Nevada Republican Women's 21st annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner: enjoy good food, good times, raffles and prizes at the March 11 fundraising dinner. This year's event will be held at St. Gall Catholic Church Pastoral Center, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. Corned Beef and Cabbage and all the trimmings are served at 6 p.m., but you'll want to be there early when doors open at 4:45 p.m. to choose your seats and socialize. The no-host bar opens at 5 p.m. Cost per person $35. Make checks payable to SNRW and mail to: SNRW, P.O. Box 2504, Minden, NV 89423. Or online http://www.sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com/ For further information, call: Nancy Jarvis–267-6937 or Barbara McRoberts –267-0025. RSVP–Beverly Turner – SierraNVRepWomen@gmail.com – 408-209-6643.

For those wishing to celebrate their Irish heritage

Established in 1969, The Sons & Daughters of Erin, a non-profit Irish heritage organization, is open to all folks with interest in promoting Irish roots and culture. Northern Nevada's chapter is a charitable, educational, historical, and patriotic group that meets in Reno. The Sons & Daughters of Erin present their 49th Annual St. Patrick's Day dinner and show on, March 10, at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, 500 N Sierra Street, Reno. Whiskey tasting at 4-5:30 p.m., raffle beginning at 5 p.m., dinner program begins at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment by the Sierra Silver Strings, Blanchette Irish Dancers, the Tinkers and the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band. Tickets are $45 for adults, children 12 and under are $25, please see their website below to purchase tickets.

Regular group meetings are held at O'Cleary's Irish Pub in the Sparks Legends Mall and feature presentations on Irish culture and history. Feel free to attend one to see what we do. Then you can decide if making new friends, doing good things for the community, having fun and enjoying your Irish heritage is for you. Dues are tax-deductible. Please see Northern Nevada's Sons & Daughters of Erin's website http://irishnevada.org for dates, times and registration.

Regular group meetings are held at O’Cleary’s Irish Pub in the Sparks Legends Mall and feature presentations on Irish culture and history. Feel free to attend one to see what we do. Recommended Stories For You

For more fun in March

Got a taste for Gospel music? Little Faith Jazz-informed, all-Gospel combo reaches back to American music's bedrock for a genuinely inspirational sound. Performance on March 9, from 7-9, doors open at 6 p.m. at CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., Minden, this is a part of the Carson Valley Arts Council Concert Series. Tickets are $24 in advance, $28 at the door. Under 18-free! Contact: 782-8207

Spring Scholarship Concert

On March 10 the Carson Valley Pops presents their annual Spring fundraising concert to benefit young local musicians. This free concert is sponsored by the Town of Minden. However, you'll want to bring your cash or checkbooks to donate to the worthwhile cause. You'll want to be there when doors open at 6:30 p.m. because seats fill quickly for the 7 p.m. uplifting celebration of spring concert.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com