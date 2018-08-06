Cave Rock under boil water order

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the Cave Rock Water System in Douglas County due to treatment plant shutdown, computer failure, and a data logging loss at the Cave Rock Water Treatment Plant.

Because of this, Douglas County is required to hang precautionary boil water notices until bacteriological samples are tab.Â Once this process is complete and samples are clean, the boil water notices will be rescinded.

The boil water notice is only precautionary at this time but officials said they are taking the proper steps to ensure the safety of customers.