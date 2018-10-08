Cause of death for man found near middle school under investigation
October 8, 2018
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man near the Chichester housing development.
At approximately 7 a.m., deputies located a motor vehicle belonging to a man who was reported missing the night before. A search of the area located the man dead in the field behind Carson Valley Middle School.
At this time there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death. The family has been notified.