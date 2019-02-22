Cates resigns state job to be Douglas County manager

A state director has given his notice to take the job as the new Douglas County manager.

Today was Nevada Department of Administration Director Patrick Cates’ last day, according to the Governor's Office.

Cates was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Sandoval and Gov. Steve Sisolak reappointed him in January.

Douglas County commissioners offered the job to Cates at their Feb. 7 meeting. Negotiations for the position have been underway since.

Negotiators were instructed not to exceed the mid range of the $168,000-$225,000 salary.

Under the motion approved by commissioners, Cates will have to move to Douglas County within a year of taking the job.

Cates is a 42-year resident of Nevada and graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno. He previously served as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife for 2009 until 2015. Prior state public service includes time in the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Division of Healthcare Financing and Policy in the Department of Health and Human Services, the Division of Internal Audits of the Department of Administration, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Record-Courier has contacted both Cates the county and will have more on this story as it develops.