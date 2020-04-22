Carson woman in her 70s first death in four counties

A Carson City woman in her 70s is the first reported death in the four counties that include Douglas, Lyon and Storey.

The woman is in her 70s and had an underlying health condition, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

The agency that serves as the counties’ public health agency reported five new cases, including a Douglas man in his 40s, in addition to three Carson residents and a Lyon County man in his 30s.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 68 total cases with 25 recoveries, including a Douglas County resident.

“We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown,” health officials said. “Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.”

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.