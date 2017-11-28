Carson Valley’s first Turkey Trot a success

More than 330 people participated in the inaugural Turkey Trot sponsored by the Carson Valley Community Food Closet and DAWG Thursday.

"It was a wonderful turnout," Food closet Associate Director Kate Savage said. "A lot more people showed up and participated then we expected, which was great."

The event raised more than $9,000, that will be split between the food closet and DAWG. Nearly 100 pounds of food were donated to the food closet.

"When DAWG, the Food Closet, and Main Street Minden started planning this event in the spring, we were hopeful to cover our costs, and have maybe 70 to 100 runners attend," Savage said. "We had so many sign-ups that we ran out of race numbers and last-minute runners made a donation to the event but participated without an official bib number."

Deanna Abbot said she saw the event online and wanted to participate.

"It was fun," she said. "It was a great community event, a lot of people came out to support it."

Deanna said she volunteers with many community projects and events, including Project Santa.

The Douglas High School girls cross country team won the award for most holiday spirit.

The top finishers were Nick Cohee, followed by James Farney and Caitlin Blair in third.

Savage thanked former Main Street Minden Director Connie Billington for seeing it through.

"We are aiming to make this an annual event," Savage said.

Savage thanked the Town of Minden, United Federal Credit Union, Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital, Animal Medical Services, Great Basin Physical Therapy, Wells Fargo Advisors, Carson Valley Medical Center, DAWG, Visit Carson Valley, AViD, DHS Screen Printing and the Abbott family.