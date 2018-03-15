Carson Valley Sinfonia’s spring concert Sunday

Fans of Beethoven will be treated to the composer's work when the Carson Valley Sinfonia presents its annual spring concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Minden's historic CVIC Hall.

The free performance will feature pieces by Beethoven, including the slow movement of his Symphony No. 6 (The Pastorale), as arranged by Albert Wang, and the first movement of Symphony No. 1, arranged for string orchestra by conductor John O'Neill.

Wang also will be represented by his arrangements of two Chinese folk songs, Lijiang River Legend and The General's Order.

Additionally, the afternoon performance will include O'Neill's American Pioneer Suite and selections from the film "My Fair Lady."

The student/community string orchestra is sponsored by the Carson Valley Violin School, founded in 1992 by John and Nelle O'Neill and Friends of the Carson Valley Youth Orchestra.

For information, call 775-267-349.