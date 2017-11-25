Carson Valley Photo Club tackles silhouettes

A wonderful crisp fall evening enhanced Carson Valley Photo Club's November meeting with presenter of the evening, Kippy Spilker.

Kippy is Art Director for Nevada Magazine. Her background is truly inspirational and would be a good choice to follow for any budding photojournalist. Her personal favorite is 'food photography'. She is also a licensed drone photographer.

The contest for the month was "Silhouettes," with 16 photographs to view, photo contest judge, Chuck Diephius had his work cut out for him.

Diephius did an amazing job in picking the three winners.

First place was awarded to Bart Owens with his image he called "Daybreak."

Second place went to Jackie Gorton and her photo she calls "Moon Buck."

Recommended Stories For You

Robin Grueninger placed third with "Tree Silhouette." Again, congratulations to all three.

The December Potluck and Christmas Party is to be held on Dec. 12. Officers will be elected for the year 2018 and Eddie Sanderson will be the presenter and photo judge for the evening.

The photography contest theme will be 'Best Shot 2017'. All members are encouraged to participate with their favorite photo taken during the year. This is always a fun event.

The Carson Valley Photo Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. The January meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. The public is welcome.