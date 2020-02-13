Carson Valley Middle students raise $2,245

The wildfires in Australia prompted Carson Valley Middle School leadership students to raise $2,245 for the World Wildlife Fund.

Called Koins for Koalas Penny War seventh and eighth grade students gathered pennies and other denominations Jan. 13-30.

“It was a fourth-period competition and there were two winning classes,” leadership teacher Pamela Higman said.

The class with the most penny points was Mrs. McKeon’s sixth-graders and the class with the most money overall was Higman’s Leadership class.