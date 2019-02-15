Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation scholarship applications now open

The Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation is accepting applications for its annual scholarship award process.

The foundation's mission is to provide resources to maintain and improve local healthcare services. One of the resources most in demand is highly-trained healthcare personnel. The CVMC Hospital Foundation scholarships are intended to assist students in pursuing healthcare careers which will improve not only the local healthcare systems but the healthcare industry overall.

Two scholarships are available on an annual basis:

The Journey Begins (entry into healthcare scholarship): Is a $1,000 scholarship for a Douglas County high school student pursuing a degree in a healthcare field.

Criteria: Resident and student of Douglas County; proof of acceptance into an accredited healthcare program; minimum 3.0 grade point average.

The Journey Continues (healthcare scholarship): $2,000 scholarship for a resident of Douglas County who has already completed a year or more of a higher education, healthcare-related degree and is working toward the successful completion of their program. Award recipients may re-apply in subsequent years. Criteria: Resident of Douglas County; proof of acceptance into an accredited healthcare program; minimum 3.0 grade point average; demonstrate an interest in serving healthcare needs of Northern Nevada.

Scholarship funds will be distributed to the education institution for tuition and related fees.

Application deadline for scholarships is April 2. Applications and supporting documents must be electronically submitted to the CVMC Hospital Foundation at: cmoore@cvmchospital.org or personally delivered to the Hospital Foundation office at 897 Ironwood Drive, 3rd Floor Minden, NV 89423.

To download the scholarship application packet, visit http://www.cvmchospital.org/scholarship.