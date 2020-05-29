Carson Valley Inn, Sharkey’s to reopen June 4

The Carson Valley Inn in Minden, Sharkey’s Casino in Gardnerville, Bodines Casino in Carson City), and SlotWorld Casino in Carson City are all set to reopen 6 a.m. June 4.

“We have been meticulously preparing and training according to the strict sanitizing and distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and reinforced and required by the Nevada Gaming Control Board,” said Joey Whitacre, director of Casino Marketing for all four properties. “All the procedures are in place to optimize the safety and protection of our employees and our guests.”

The Jackpot Cafe in Sharkey’s Casino has been open since earlier this week. The restaurants in the Carson Valley Inn, SlotWorld and Bodines will reopen on June 4 as will the bars in all four properties.

Also starting June 4, sports bets will be taken at all four locations. Race wagering will be available at the Carson Valley Inn and Bodines.

“We are deeply thankful for the many, many expressions of support we have received from our customers and friends during the mandated shut down,” Whitacre said. “We look forward to seeing you all again and ask for your patience as we all wade through the ‘adventure’ of the new way of doing things.”

Carson Valley Inn Specific Information: