Carson Valley fastpitch registration now open through Feb. 1

Carson Valley girls fastpitch softball registration opened Saturday and will remain open through Feb. 1.

A $20 discount is being offered for those who sign up through live registration while a $10 discount will be offered for online signups through Jan. 12.

The four live registration dates will be Jan. 13 (6-8 p.m.) at Douglas County Community Center; Jan. 18 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) at Play It Again Sports; Jan. 25 (12 – 2 p.m.) at DCCC; Feb. 1 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Registration fees are dependent upon age group: Ages 4-6 ($90); 7 and older ($120) and a $200 maximum family rate.

To register online or for more information, visit: http://www.carsonvalleyfastpitch.com or contact Patti Snyder at (775) 265-6447, Sarah Pledger (775) 315-6406 or email carsonvalleyfastpitch@gmail.com.