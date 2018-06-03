Carson Valley empties pockets for children

While some communities may think it's the government's job to offer educational assistance, Carson Valley seems to disagree.

Several businesses and organizations have donated to local schools, ranging from field trip assistance to revamping playgrounds.

Life Point Church donated over 54 hours of service to beautify the Meneley Elementary School's fence line, they repainted the playground's chess board and hopscotch markers, and they reorganized and scrubbed the nurse's closet, teachers' lounges and work areas.

The Tahoe Douglas Rotarians purchased 30 Chromebooks as well as a computer cart for Zephyr Cove Elementary School, for a total of $6,417.

For the High School's Agriculture Program, Douglas Disposal donated a service dumpster for removal services of the manure program.

The baseball team and Boy's Golf Team of George Whittell High School received cash donations. The baseball team received $450 from the Tahoe Club, and the golf team received $500 from Edgewood Tahoe.

The 20-30 Club of Carson Valley Chapter 85 donated $560 to Gardnerville Elementary School for their development of a "Makerspace."

Teachers Lyndsey Bednar, Tara Nixon, Lauren O'Neill and Librarian, Pam Petite, are leading the creation of the Makerspace room.

"Our goal is to create a vibrant, sustainable makerspace for the open ended exploration and tinkering unique to the wants, needs, and interests of Gardnerville Elementary," said O'Neill. "Makerspace is a hands on approach to learning that allow students to experiment and invent as they dive deeper into learning science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It develops critical thinking skills, design thinking, self-directed learning, and builds perseverance. We are creating a learning environment for students at Gardnerville Elementary that will encourage them to imagine, design, invent, and solve."

The PTSO also donated $2,000 towards the Makerspace.

The Town of Genoa donated $600 to Jacks Valley Elementary School to help with the third-grade field trip and site needs for their Genoa trip.

The field trip was such a hit, the classes ended up staying later than previously expected because the children were having such a great time.

"The kids were able to go to Genoa and plant trees and learn all about Arbor Day," said Jacks Valley Principal Pam Gilmartin. "They stayed and had a picnic for lunch, and called the bus department to ask to stay longer. We have about $200 left over which will go towards our Kindergarten graduation and field day celebrations."

Carson Valley Middle School teacher Jennifer Kelly received a donation through "Cash for Classrooms" from Realtor Kyle Rush in the amount of $250.

Kelly plans to use the money to buy chess boards for her logic class, so that her students can learn to play the game and improve their strategic and logical thinking skills.

"We are very lucky to have such generous support of our students and our schools," said Executive Secretary to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees Caryn Harper.