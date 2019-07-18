Horse named Carson Valley dies in racetrack collision

Carson Valley was euthanized on Thursday morning.

The horse and Charge A Bunch collided during morning training.

According to Del Mar Racetrack, Charge A Bunch threw his rider, turned sharply and collided head-on with Carson Valley, which is partially owned by Carson Valley Inn and Sharkey’s owner Mike Pegram.

“It was a freak accident where my horse was hit by a horse going the wrong way on the track,” Pegram said. “It was literally a head-on collision. My wish now is both riders have a full recovery.”

Pegram is a longtime racehorse owner.

“This was a very unfortunate accident and is a shock to everyone in the barn,” Carson Valley’s trainer Bob Baffert said on Twitter. “We work every day to take the best care of our horses but sometimes freak accidents occur that are beyond anyone’s control. This is one of those times and we’re deeply saddened for all involved.”