Carson Valley Days Parade today: Highway closes at 8 a.m.

The Sierra Stompers bring up the end of the 2019 parade.

Kurt Hildebrand file photo

It’s clear and 42 degrees this morning as preparations are underway for the 2020 Carson Valley Days Parade through Minden and Gardnerville.

Registration for the parade begins at 7 a.m. at Douglas High School when the temperature is predicted to be around 45 degrees.

By the time the parade wraps up around noon, the temperature might make it up past 62 degrees.

Highway 395 between Buckeye Road and Waterloo Lane closes at 8 a.m. for the parade, which will also close Highway 88 at the roundabout in Minden, County Road and Esmeralda Avenue.

With the road closed for three hours, motorists should detour east onto Buckeye Road and around to Orchard, Toler and Waterloo back onto Highway 395.

Surface streets and driveways onto the highway will be closed and no vehicles will be allowed to park on the highway along the parade route.

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club has been preparing for the parade over the past three weeks since the permit was approved by county commissioners.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and should arrive in Gardnerville by 9:30 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus, the annual carnival and games at Lampe Park have been canceled, as have auxiliary events, such as the Tahoe Youth & Family Services 5K, the Minden breakfast and the Carson Valley Art Show in the CVIC Hall.

Sheriff’s deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will be at and in the parade to keep order.

Parade-goers who plan to imbibe are encouraged not to drive over the weekend.

“Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reminds you that law enforcement will be out in full force throughout Douglas County during the Carson Valley Days Weekend,” a spokeswoman said. “Don’t risk harming others, losing your license, your car and freedom. Plan before you start drinking. Designate a sober driver, take cab or do a ride-share app or you’ll be taking a ride straight to jail.”