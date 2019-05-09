Carson Valley Days call for artists

The annual Carson Valley Days Art Show is seeking artists for this year's show.

Brad Coman

One Carson Valley Days tradition in Minden is the annual Carson Valley Days Art Show put on by the Carson Valley Art Association.

Carson Valley Days is June 6-9 this year. Put on by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, the celebration features a parade from Minden to Gardnerville, games and a carnival in Lampe Park.

As part of its preparation for the event, the art association is announcing a call for artists for show, June 7-9, at the CVIC Hall, 1502 Esmeralda Ave., Minden. This is a nonjudged show, welcoming artists from Nevada, adjoining California counties, and high school students.

The show opens to the public 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 7, with a reception at 6 p.m. Show hours for June 8 are 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and June 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Entry forms will be available at show registration at the CVIC Hall, 1502 Esmeralda Ave., or earlier at gadZooks!, Heartstrings and East Fork Gallery in Gardnerville, or Nevada Art Association Gallery in Carson City.

Registration is 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6, nothing accepted after 4 p.m.

Registration fees are per entry for a maximum of three entries; CVAA members $6 each piece; nonmembers $12 each piece; high school students $5 each piece. Entry fees are nonrefundable; no new memberships will be processed at receiving. Early membership forms can be requested from Nancy Bargman, 782-7074.

Art is to be framed or gallery wrapped and wired to hang.

No sawtooth hangers, uni-frames, crafts, jewelry, copies of published works or computer-generated art will be accepted.

Entries must be picked up immediately following the show closing, 3 p.m. June 9. Complete sales information is printed on the registration form.

For information, contact Margaret Biggs 843-0830, Nancy Bargman 782-7074, or gadZooks! 782-9665.

Carson Valley Days buttons are on sale at businesses in Minden and Gardnerville. A fundraiser for the Lions Club, the buttons are $1 before the parade and $2 on parade day. Failure to wear a button at the parade could result in being locked up in the Lions rolling jail.

Information about participating in the parade and vendors in Lampe Park is available at http://www.carsonvlley2030.com.

The theme this year is Carson Valley goes to the movies.