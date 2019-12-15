Carson Valley awakens to snowy Sunday surprise

Road controls are in effect across Douglas County after nearly 4 inches of snow fell in Genoa.

Traffic cameras reveal snowy roads across Carson Valley this morning.

Chains or snow tires are being required on Highway 395 from Johnson Lane to Holbrook Junction and on Highway 88 from Minden to the state line.

Chains or four-wheel drive with snow tires are required on Highway 50 and over Kingsbury Grade this morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a noninjury collision at Highway 395 and Airport Road at 6:36 a.m.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 7 inches of snow fell overnight. Kirkwood reported 6 inches of snow overnight and 17 inches over the past 48 hours. The resort should have all of its terrain open today.

The forecast for today is mostly sunny with a high temperature near 37 degrees with the wind out of the west at 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. The low tonight is forecast to hit 18 degrees.