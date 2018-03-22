Carson Valley Arts Council Presents The Haunted Windchimes

The Haunted Windchimes sound is very traditional folk and blues and the songs have a vintage quality, as if they might have been written yesterday or 75 years ago. The groups' subtle and collective genius features original material written by all four members. See the Haunted Windchimes on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the CVIC Hall.

It's the vocal harmonies that really set them apart, a three-headed juggernaut of Desirae Garcia (ukulele), Chela Lujan (banjo) and Inaiah Lujan (guitar). When their voices blend, it is nothing short of beautiful. The sound is often moody and melancholy, but it is always deeply affecting. That sound is embroidered by the instrumental mastery of Mike Clark (harmonica, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and concertina).

"Popular among the grey hairs, green hairs, purple hairs and all over."

– Garrison Keillor, A Prairie Home Companion

The 7:00 pm concert at the CVIC Hall in Minden, on Friday, April 13, 2018, featuring The Haunted Windchimes will be a lively night of music you don't want to miss! Doors open at 6:00pm.Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville.

Check out The Haunted Windchimes' music on their website at http://www.lhauntedwindchimes.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Special thanks goes to our amazing sponsors: Nevada Arts Council, WESTAF, Carson Valley Inn, NEA Arts Works, COD Casino, Wa She Su Casino, City National Bank, Jennifer Yturbide Law, R. O. Anderson, Bing Materials, Chase International, TruNorth Wealth Management, Sierra View Dental Center, Courtyard Marriott, Coffee on Main, Carson Valley United Methodist Church, Douglas County Democrats/DCDWomen, Clean Air Systems, NV Tourism, NV Energy, Bike Habitat, The Pink House, CV Community Theatre, Norma Freitas, and Building Concepts.