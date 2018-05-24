Carson Valley artists wanted for Carson Valley Day Art Show

Carson Valley Art Association is calling for artists for the upcoming Carson Valley Days Art Show, June 8-10 at the CVIC Hall, Minden.

The show is open to all living artists of Nevada and adjoining California counties and will not be judged.

Show times are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 8, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 10.

The community is invited to meet the artists at a reception 6 p.m.-8 p.m. June 8 at the CVIC Hall.

Entries will be accepted at the CVIC Hall 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7 at the CVIC Hall. Nothing accepted after 4 p.m.

Registration fees are per entry for a maximum of 3 entries per person. There is no size limit. Members $6 per entry; non-members $12 per entry; high school students $5 per entry each. No membership fees will be accepted at receiving, but membership can be obtained by sending $30 to CVAA at PO Box 2048, Gardnerville, 89410, to be received by June 5.

No copies of published works, crafts, jewelry nor computer generated art will be accepted. Paintings must be dry, framed or gallery wrapped and wired to hang. No sawtooth hangers or uniframes will be accepted.

If the art work does not meet the above requirements or is deemed in poor taste, it will be juried out. The show committee reserves the right to settle any disputes that may occur.

All work must be original and for sale. CVAA will reimburse the artist for any sales, less 15 percent donation. Following the show, checks will be sent to artists at the address on record.

Pick up unsold works at the CVIC Hall on Sunday, June 10, between 3 & 4 p.m. There will be no early checkouts. Work not picked up will be subject to storage charge of $5 per day.

For more information, contact gadZooks at 782-9665, Margaret Biggs, 843-0830 or Beth Bosmans, 782-5606.