Carson reports second death in coronavirus outbreak

The readerboard along Highway 395 north of Minden urges those arriving from California to self-quarantine.

Kurt Hildebrand

Carson City experienced a second death in the coronavirus outbreak.

The deceased was a man in his 60s, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, which said Saturday evening they don’t know yet if he had an underlying condition.

The number of hospitalized patients was reported to have gone from three to two in the same report.

A Lyon County resident in her 50s was found to be the first asymptomatic case of the virus as part of testing being conducted across the region.

So far, of 1,374 asymtomatic tests conducted in Carson and Lyon counties, heath officials have received 456 results and the one positive case.

Douglas reported two new cases of the virus on Friday and Saturday with a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s.

With the new cases, Douglas has five active cases and 19 recoveries.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.