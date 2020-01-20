Snow-related accidents claim three men in central Sierra

Three men are dead in snow-related accidents in the central Sierra.

A snowmobile accident at Blue Lakes on Friday afternoon claimed former Carson Valley resident Jake Roman.

A 2017 Carson High School graduate, he was the son of Carson High Athletic Director and Football Coach Blair Roman and the grandson of Keith Roman, who was a long-time school board member, Douglas coach and whose name graces Douglas High School’s football field.

A Gofundme page posted on Saturday has raised $37,895 of a $40,000 goal toward funeral expenses and medical bills. The page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jake-roman-funeral-expenses

In an unrelated matter, a 36-year-old Heavenly Mountain Resort worker was killed Saturday on the Mott Canyon expert trail.

Heavenly reports the man was transported to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City, where he was pronounced dead.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” said Heavenly Mountain Resort General Manager Tom Fortune.

A California man was killed in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows on Friday morning.

Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, Calif., was killed and another skier was injured.