Carson man becomes eighth coronavirus fatality

A Carson City man in his 60s became the eighth person to die in the four Western Nevada counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

The man didn’t have any reported underlying conditions, the public health agency reported on Tuesday.

A Douglas man in his 80s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s were reported Tuesday to have the virus. Neither person had any known connection with a previous case.

As of Tuesday, there are 27 active Douglas cases and 52 recoveries.

No Douglas residents are reported to have died as a result of the outbreak. Six Carson City and two Lyon County residents have died since mid-March.

There are eight people in the hospital.

Alpine County is conducting an asymptomatic testing event 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kirkwood’s Lower Red Cliff parking lot.

Alpine Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said that about 100 residents are being tested at each of the events. With around 1,200 residents, Alpine is the least populated county in California.

“We still do not have any further positive tests, although COVID cases are increasing in all of the surrounding areas,” Johnson said. “We need you to show us that it is safe to stay open during this time. Remember, individual behavior – social distancing, face coverings, and handwashing – are much more important than any policy or restrictions that we can come up with.”

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.