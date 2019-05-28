Carson District Attorney to take on commission altercation

A report on a May 16 altercation between two county commissioners during a recess has been completed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, according to the county.

Because Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Doug Ritchie and Deputy District Attorney Zach Wadlé were both witnesses to statements made by the commissioners involved, Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson has determined his office has a conflict in proceeding on the case.

The case has been referred to the Carson City District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

Douglas County commissioners Barry Penzel and John Engels were engaged in a heated dispute of Redevelopment Area No. 2 when Penzel called a recess. The chairman, Engels and Vice Chairman Larry Walsh walked into the lunch room behind the commissioners’ table at the Tahoe Transportation Center in Stateline.

Within minutes, Douglas County deputies and Tahoe-Douglas medics were called to the scene to treat Engels who had a severe cut to his forearm.

Engels has said all options are on the table when it comes pressing charges in the incident. Penzel issued an apology to Douglas County residents for the incident.